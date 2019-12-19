Goldine Baker, 89, of Fulton went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Fulton Manor.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 21, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at New Richland Missionary Baptist Church in Fulton. Interment will be immediately after the service.
She was born Feb. 4, 1930, in Arcola, Mississippi, to Otto and Edna Blevins. She married George Baker, and they moved to Chicago, where she was a cook in various restaurants. After moving back to Missouri, she was a cook at Gasper’s restaurant in Kingdom City.
Goldine was a member of New Richland Missionary Baptist Church and was very active in the church. She was the vice president of the mission and the chairman of the kitchen committee. She enjoyed quilting and loved listening to music and dancing.
She is survived by her cousins, Geraldine Morgan and Helen Bass; her close friend, Alice Galbreath; and many loving friends from church. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Baker, and sister, the Rev. Dr. Anna Lou Blevins.
