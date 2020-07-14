Grace Elenor Ravenscraft, 79, died peacefully on July 13, 2020, at the Bluffs nursing home in Columbia. Grace was born on June 18, 1941, and was a lifelong resident of Boone County. She was a loving sister, mother and grandmother.
Grace is survived by her brothers Gene (Sharon) Crane and Jackie Crane; one sister, Carolyn Lazear; a son, Dean (Donna) Ravenscraft; one grandson, Jeremy D. Ravenscraft; and several nieces and nephews. Grace was preceded in death by two brothers, Billie D. (Priscilla) Crane and Allen D. Crane.
No services will be held. Memorials are suggested to The Food Bank for Central Northeast Missouri.