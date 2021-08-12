Grace W. Burgett, age 81, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Boone Hospital Center.
Grace was born June 22, 1940, in Vandalia, Missouri, the daughter of Norman and Dorothy (Wilson) Wheeler who preceded her in death.
Grace married Charles L. Burgett on September 4, 1965, and he survives. She was a member of Second Christian Church of Vandalia, Missouri, and was a graduate of Van-Far High School. She was a homemaker and retired from Dollar General Corporation in 2010.
Grace was an optimistic woman of faith, a peacemaker that possessed a quiet, meek spirit, which is in the sight of God of Great Price. She was an example of the Proverbs 31 woman.
Survivors include four daughters, Tammy Burgett, Vicky Burgett, and Cheryl Burgett of Columbia, Missouri, and Angela Burgett- Cummings of League City, Texas, three sons, Jeffrey Burgett of Grandview, Missouri, Charles Burgett of Kansas City, Missouri, and Craig Burgett of Raytown, Missouri, twelve grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, siblings, Opal (Ronnie) Greene, William Wheeler Sr., Larry (Janie) Wheeler, Alfred (Gale) Wheeler Sr., Linda Dothard, Beverly (Roy) McQuay, Donita (Gus) Lewis, Wendell Wheeler, and Kim (Myron) Davis. Along with a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Wheeler.
We will always carry the memories and love in our hearts that Grace so brightened our lives with.
Friends and family will be received Saturday August 14, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 407 E. Broadway Columbia, Missouri, with a service of remembrance at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family Requests that those in attendance, please wear a mask. There will be no repast after the service. (COVID-19 Safety).
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.