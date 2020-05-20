Gregg Orlan Parker, 63, passed away suddenly at home on May 13, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Gregg was born on Dec. 17, 1956, to Geraldine Hieke and Sidney Parker. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1974. He worked for various grocers in Columbia, the last one being Moser’s Discount Foods.
He was a kind, soft-hearted and hard-working man. He loved being outdoors and had a great love for eagles. He had a large collection of eagle memorabilia.
In his youth, he played league baseball and was very good at it. He loved being with his brothers — whether fishing, playing cards or just talking.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Gerri and Len Hieke; his children, Amanda Parker, Jeremy Parker, Shannon Fenner and Christina McDougal; his stepsisters Kim Ridgway of Moberly, Missouri, and Mary Dannenberg of Cincinnati; and two special friends, Mark Anthony and Jane Ruhlmann. He had 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father; his three brothers, Gary, Michael and Blaine; and his stepsister, Cheryl Brink of Centralia, Illinois.
