Groff S. Bittner, of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 93 in Columbia, Missouri, on December 17, 2022. Born on September 19th, 1929, in Altoona, Pennsylvania to the late D.D. Reverend Melvin S. and Savilla (Romesberg) Bittner. He was preceded in death by sisters Idabelle Kuhn and Vivian Landis and brother Madison and is survived by sister Jane (Emanuel decd) Butler and brother Melvin “Juni” (Jan), Jr. He played for his father’s church from age six on.
After graduating from Altoona High School in 1947 he went on to attend Otterbein College, Westerville, Ohio, and Indiana Central College in Indianapolis, earning a Bachelor of Science in music in 1953.
He joined United States Army in 1954 and served until 1956. He was a member of the 7th Army Band playing the saxophone and bassoon and earning the medals; National Defense Service, Army of Occupation-Germany, Good Conduct, and the Sharpshooter Badge-Carbine, and received an honorable discharge in 1956. He went on to attend Indiana University in Bloomington studying under distinguished pianists Ozan Marsh and Patricia Benkman and earning a Master of Music degree in 1957.
He continued his studies at Ozan’s direction under Reah Sadowsky which led him to Saint Charles, Missouri, where his teaching career began at Hardin Middle School.
Groff married Fern Palmer on August 23, 1959, in Saint Charles, Missouri.
He taught all aspects of music at Lindenwood University for more than 40 years. He was a staunch advocate for the university and its music department performing 25 consecutive yearly recitals, accompanying the theatre department in numerous musicals, performing at multiple universities across the Midwest, and serving on faculty committees. Officially “retiring” as the most senior faculty member and receiving professor emeritus status from Lindenwood University in 2001. He continued to teach part-time for ten years and was honored upon the opening of the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in 2009 with a Steinway piano dedication celebrating 50 years of commitment to Lindenwood and its students.
Groff distinguished himself as a concert and jazz pianist, winning the Saint Louis Artist Presentation award in 1965, then, accepted as a doctoral candidate into the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory of Music program playing in the introductory convocation in 1971. He was also invited to give pre-symphony lectures for the Saint Louis Symphony.
Groff continued his enjoyment by playing at many horse shows across the country that were managed by Fern. He was also known to enjoy an occasional good cigar, always enjoyed an excellent scotch and golf, but fishing most of all.
He is survived by one son, H. Stewart (Marsha) Bittner who has four children; Jessica (Michael) Simpson, Jennifer (Thomas decd) Grant, Katie Bittner, and Samuel (Amelia) Bittner, and one daughter, Rhonda L. (Franklin) Mikiska Stevens who has four children; Jane (Brett) Weeks, Jonathan (Taylor) Mikiska, Charles Mikiska, and Lyndsay (Andy) Tebeau. From these grandchildren came eighteen cherished great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all of those who were fortunate enough to know him.
Memorial gifts may be made to Lindenwood University’s Fine Arts Department in his honor. Lindenwood University, 209 S. Kingshighway, Saint Charles, Missouri, 63301, or we would ask that you donate blood, in his honor, to your local American Red Cross. Groff has donated several gallons over the years.
