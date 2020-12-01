Han Sim Hildebrand, 71, passed away Nov. 29, 2020, at Landmark Hospital.
Celebration of life services will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until time for the services.
Sim was born Jan. 7, 1949, in Dura-ri, South Korea, to Kim In Suk and Kim Soon Yeop. On May 10, 1988, she married James Hildebrand in Boonville. She was a member of the Korean Baptist Church, which she loved and where she was a deaconess. Sim and James owned and operated a home grown vegetable farm, serving the people of Boone County at the Columbia Farmers Market. Sim loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, and giving generously to her community.
Survivors include her husband, James; her mother, Kim Soon Yeop; her children, Christopher Peters and Sharon Adhikary, both of Columbia; two grandchildren, Laura Peters and Hanna Peters; three step-daughters, Mindy Duncan (Bruce) and Dorcas Nichols (Troy) of Columbia and Rachael Reichardt of Tempe, Arizona; five siblings, Kim Jum Sim, Kim Chung Un, Kim Hye Ja, Kim Hye Sook and Kim Hye Jim.
Sim was preceded in death by her father, Kim In Suk, and a brother, Kim Chung Oh.
