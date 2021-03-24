Hannah Winfrey Davis died Friday March 19, 2021. She was born in Wurzburg Germany May 15, 1990 to Barbara McCaslin and Dennis Winfrey.
A piece of our hearts left with Hannah. So much of her life was a struggle and battle with addiction. Yet she lived life fully and with such gusto and enthusiasm! We take comfort in the good memories and the fact that she’s no longer hurting. Many will remember her through a distorted lens. To those who loved her, she will be remembered for her intelligence, beauty, love for animals, art and especially her love for her children.
She will be missed by her children, Hudson and Willow Davis and Cameron Moffatt mom, Barbara (Gary DeLeu), father Dennis Winfrey (Tammy), loving siblings, Tom (Rachel) McCaslin, Kali Winfrey (Ryan Martin) her grandparents, Tom & Pauly McCaslin and Phyllis Winfrey and her partner, Cameron Moffat.
Services will be private and cremation by Columbia Cremation Care Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Hannah’s honor to Phoenix Programs 90 E. Leslie Lane Columbia, MO 65202 or the Central Missouri Humane Society 616 Big Bear Blvd Columbia MO, 65202 in Hannah’s honor.