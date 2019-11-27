Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.