Harold Anderson, 79, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Lenoir Woods. His wife Kathleen supported him through 39 years of battling Parkinson's disease.
Harold was born in Holdrege, Nebraska, on May 23, 1940, to the Rev. Rudolph and Erma Anderson.
Surviving is his wife, Kathleen; a son, Michael (Stacey) Anderson of Germantown Hills, Illinois; a daughter, Glenna (Brian Gilomen) Anderson of Chicago; and a sister, Naomi Anderson of Metamora, Illinois.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Beverly Kesting of Omaha, Nebraska.
Harold taught science in several northern Iowa high schools and at Iowa Central Community College before earning a doctorate in science education from the University of Iowa. During his doctoral studies, Harold researched several summers in Oklahoma and Wyoming on a National Science Foundation grant.
Harold taught chemistry and physics at Stephens College from 1970 until 1993, being twice selected for Outstanding Teacher in 1985 and 1991. He provided opportunities for his students by conducting research at the University of Missouri Research Reactor. Harold was elected a Fellow in the Missouri Academy of Science and served as treasurer for four years.
During retirement, Harold was an active member of the Midwest Woodworkers Association and enjoyed making tables, turning projects and gifts for family and friends. He also served as co-director of the Columbia Audubon Society nature areas for 15 years.
Harold accompanied Kathleen in travels around the United States and several foreign countries looking for unusual birds. Harold's other passion was buying, selling and tinkering with lawn mowers and motorcycles.
He attended Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church and Trinity Lutheran churches in Columbia.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 29 in the Winwood neighborhood at Lenoir Woods, 3710 S Lenoir St. in Columbia with visitation one hour before.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, the Columbia Audubon Society or Lenoir Woods.