Harold Joseph Jaworski, 90, of Columbia passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Truman Veterans' Hospital. He was born Sept. 4, 1929, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Cremation arrangements are under Columbia Cremation Care Center.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Harold Joseph Jaworski, 90, of Columbia passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Truman Veterans' Hospital. He was born Sept. 4, 1929, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Cremation arrangements are under Columbia Cremation Care Center.