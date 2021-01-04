Harold Lee Schmidt, 86, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at his Home. He was born June 4, 1934, in Sullivan, Missouri; the son of Christian and Mary Margaret (Howard) Schmidt. Cremation arrangements are by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
Family submitted obituary
Harold Lee Schmidt, June 4, 1934 — Jan. 1, 2021
- Columbia Cremation Care Center
