Harold Reeder, 76, of Harrisburg passed away on Aug. 5, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Harrisburg Christian Church with Pastor John Gillman officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Harold was born on April 11, 1943, in Columbia to Harold Sr. and Frances Rice Reeder. On Nov. 26, 1964, he married Reva Carey in Harrisburg. He was a graduate of Hickman High School, where he participated in track as a sprinter. Harold was a printer, working at American Press and Kelly Press and retiring from the University of Missouri Printing Services in 2006. He attended Harrisburg Christian Church. Harold loved being outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and riding his motorcycle. He played softball well after his 60th birthday. He will always be known as a master joke teller.
Harold is survived by his wife, Reva Reeder; four daughters, Terra Stone (Darrell) of Wylie, Texas, Leah Livingston (Jon) of Columbia, Kelly Palermo (Ken) of Columbia and Jessi Reeder-Hague of Harrisburg; a brother, Uless Reeder (Rita) of Columbia; a sister, Carolyn Cunningham (Jerry Samuels) of Hallsville; five grandsons, Brayden and Dalton Ballenger, Grant Hague and Bryan and Brandon Stone; two granddaughters, Alexus and Adyson Southworth; a great-grandson, Aiden Hague; numerous nieces and nephews; and Harold’s faithful companion, Lily, his Chihuahua.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, in memory of Frances Reeder, or Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.