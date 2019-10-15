Harold Sontag, 79, of Columbia passed away Oct. 14, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Harold was born Jan. 6, 1940, in Columbia to Thomas and Phala LeFever Sontag. They preceded him in death. Harold graduated from Hickman High School. On July 6, 1958, he married Clara Hoffman in Columbia; she survives.
He was a member of the Huntsdale Baptist Church. He retired from MU, where he was the Operations Manager of the Hearnes Center, known as the "White Haired Boss." He enjoyed showing ponies and miniature draft horses. He also enjoyed spending time at the lake on his boat. Harold and Clara raised five grandchildren as their own children.
Harold is also survived by two daughters, Debra M. Smith (Jim) of Moberly and Teresa Bradley of Columbia; siblings Iola Grant (Bob) of Columbia and Roy Sontag (Marshia) of Vanceboro, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles William Sontag and Fred Asbury; a great-grandson, Ryder Dean Curtis, and son-in-law Milton Cram.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hickman High School Sontag Scholarship or Huntsdale Baptist Church, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.
