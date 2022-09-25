Harriet Martin Riggs, 87, of Overland Park, passed away on September 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on January 2, 1935, to Villard and Rose (Gibson) Martin in Tulsa, OK. Harriet attended Randolph Macon Women’s College earning her degree in Bio-Chemistry. While at Randolph Macon she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity.
After graduation, she worked as a Bio-chemist for Jersey Production Research Company (Standard Oil of New Jersey) where she met Hank Riggs. On September 12, 1959, she and Hank married. They welcomed Madalyn, Martin, and many four-legged friends to complete their family. Harriet and Hank traveled to many destinations including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, England, Mexico, Caribbean Islands, and locations throughout the United States.
Their travels and compassionate nature touched the lives of many at home and abroad. People they cherished like family. Hank and Harriet were married 57 years before he preceded her in death in September of 2016.
Harriet was a member of the Missouri Hemerocallis Society, Calvary Episcopal Church in Columbia, Missouri, and Saint Thomas Episcopal Church in Overland Park, Kansas. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, gardening, traveling, reading, playing cards, and dancing with Hank.
During the fall, you could always find her cheering for the Mizzou Tigers except for her yearly October trip to New York with the Pi Beta Phi’s to attend Broadway shows. She was passionate about helping those in need whether they had four legs or two and as such supported the Humane Society, Columbia Public Television, and many wildlife and food assist charities.
Harriet is survived by her children, Madalyn Elizabeth (Mike) Kunow, Martin Edward (Meg) Riggs, grandchildren, J Carleton Wolfe (Stephanie Egyed) Rehm, Courtney Rose Oowala (Garett) Holton, Spencer Martin Riggs, and Carlton Elizabeth Riggs, great grandchildren Reagan Lee Holton and Noah Edward Holton and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, brothers Villard Martin, Junior and Gibson Martin, sister Mary Jo Maxie, and Tavie, Beau, Emma, and Albie. As well as other loving members of her extended family.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on November 26, 2022, at Calvary Episcopal Church in Columbia, Missouri.
The family would like to thank all of the care and compassion provided by doctors, nursing staff and volunteers at Saint Luke’s North Hospital and the Olathe Hospice House.
In lieu flowers the family requests donations be made to the Central Missouri Food Bank and Central Missouri Humane Society.