Harry Elmer Gowan, 76, of Columbia passed away on Oct. 22, 2019, surrounded by family at Boone Hospital in Columbia.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Sullivan officiating. Burial will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri, with full military honors.
Harry was born Aug. 30, 1943, in Olean, New York, the son of Junior Harry Gowan and Loretta (Hoffmier) Gowan, who preceded him in death. He was married July 12, 1982, in Columbia to Helen Miller. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Harry retired Jan. 3, 2009, from Shelter Insurance Co. as an underwriter and then retired from Sams Club. Harry enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching sports, bluegrass music and family gatherings at his home.
Survivors include: his wife, Helen Gowan of the home; four children, Tammy Hand of Columbia, Gene Gowan of Moberly, Johnny Brown of Auxvasse and Kristina Grant (Jordan) of Columbia; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; four brothers, twin Howard Gowan (Cheryl), Bill Gowan, Ed Gowan (Lynn), and Tom Gowan; and five sisters, Sue O’Brien (Dan), Rita Blehar (Steve), Margaret Cameron, Winnie Barber (Harold) and Judy Meis. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Richard Gowan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Missouri Honor Flight, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, MO 65202.