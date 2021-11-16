Hazel G. Stuart of Columbia passed peacefully at the age of 102 at Lenoir Home November 11, 2021. Hazel was born in Callaway county near Williamsburg, Mo April 29, 1919 to Gus and Myrtie Grebe. Hazel graduated from Hermann, Mo High School. She married Earl Stuart in Hermann in 1940 and they moved to Columbia in 1942. Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl and brother Oscar. She was an active member of Wilkes Blvd Methodist church for over 70 years. Hazel was past Grand Matron of the Rebekah lodge in Columbia. She worked several years at the City Assessors and Jefferson Junior High School office and was a wonderful homemaker. She and Earl briefly owned and operated the original Columbia Dairy Queen. Hazel assisted Earl with maintenance of properties and hobby cattle farming at Pierpont. Later they moved back into Columbia and resided at the Country Club Villas. Hazel enjoyed gardening, preparing large family meals, dancing with the Saturday Nighters Club, and attending the many social events sponsored by the Travelers Protective Association (TPA). Hazel is survived by her son Barry(Linda) of Columbia, Daughter Nancy(friend Carl), 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and beloved caretaker Shannon Blickhan. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, with funeral services to immediately follow. Interment will be held at the Big Spring Methodist Church Cemetery in Big Spring, Mo. (North of Hermann).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Food Bank of Missouri or Boone Hospice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203. Condolences may be left for the family at www.parkermillard.com.