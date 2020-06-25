Hazel Joan “Phillippe” Pahl of Millersburg passed into the arms of our Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at age 81.
She was born Jan. 6, 1939, in Rocheport, the youngest of nine children to the late Bura and Mary Ellen (Reid) Phillippe. She married the love of her life, Errol Pahl, on Feb. 14, 1959.
She was the devoted mother of Cheryl Pardue, Cindy Quick (Tim), Randy Pahl (Tiffany) and Eric Pahl (Ellen); and cherished grandmother of Kenneth Holland (Heidi), Crystal Essen (Sean), Misty Wilkerson (Jeremy), Kylie Murray, Clifton Pardue (Charlotte), Brandelynn Wisdom (Ron), Meagan Pryor (Josh), Sunny Prenger (Brady), Shaine Pahl (Cammie), Gracie Pahl (Jeff), Reece Pahl and Parker Pahl. She was also blessed with 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed live on Memorial Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Memorials may be made in her name to Millersburg Christian Church; 4527 State Road J; Fulton, MO 65251 or in care of Memorial Funeral Home; 1217 Business Loop 70 W; Columbia, MO 65202.