It is with heavy hearts that we must say goodbye to our beloved Heather Spaur, 37, who died July 22, 2020. She left us too soon, and our last goodbyes were never said.
Heather was born Dec. 31, 1982, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of Steven and Carolyn Sue Helton Spaur. Heather grew up in Columbia and graduated from Rock Bridge High School in 2001.
She was a devoted mother, loving sister, daughter, aunt and friend to all who knew her.
Heather is survived by her daughter, Olivia; her parents, Sue and Steven Spaur; her siblings, Delbert (Rebecca Laird) Spaur, Michael Spaur, Michelle (Jason) Howell and Zachary Hembree; her nieces, Megan Howell and Kaitlyn Spaur; and her nephews, Jackson Spaur, Nathan and Noah Howell.
Heather will be eternally remembered with a memorial service 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. until time for the service. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Columbia Cemetery.
In honor of Heather, donations will be used for Olivia’s education fund.
Please consider helping her loved ones through this difficult time as we navigate this tragedy and move forward in life without her.
Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at bachyager.com.