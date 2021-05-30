Helen Marie Sapp, 91, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away at Colony Pointe Assisted Living on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, June 1st at Memorial Funeral Home 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., followed by burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. For those unable to attend, please view the virtual service via Facebook Live by visiting www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com.
Helen was born on July 22, 1929 in Hartsburg, MO to Howard W. and Leah (Martin) Coonce. She graduated from Ashland High School in 1947. On February 5, 1949, in Ashland, she was united in marriage to James Raymond Sapp, where they spent 60 years together before his passing. Helen started her working career at the Credit Bureau in 1947. She also worked at MFA Insurance and Semo–Adjustment Co. In 1956 State Farm Insurance moved to Columbia and Helen was one of the first to join the company.
She spent almost 30 years with State Farm Ins before retiring. For Helen and Raymond everything was a family affair, attending school activities, celebrating birthdays, holidays, boating, bowling, and golfing. As long-time season ticket holders for Mizzou football and basketball, tailgating became another way to be with family. Helen loved to travel and after retirement they went to Europe, Hawaii, Canada, and many states, usually with a State Farm travel group.
She also enjoyed researching her family genealogy. But more than anything, Helen loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was especially enamored with her great grandchildren, and seeing and talking about them, always brought a smile to her face.
She is survived by two daughters; Janet (Ken) Meyer and Loretta (Brian) Sanders, all of Columbia; grandchildren, Jeff (Tessa) Sanders of Nashville, TN; Diana (Marc) Olive of Columbia, and Tim Sanders and Sarah Jacquet of Columbia; three great-grandchildren; Jackson and Lincoln Olive and Maisie Sanders; brother, Leland (Sharon) Coonce of Sarasota, FL.; and nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Colony Pointe for the love and support they gave Helen during her final years, but especially during the pandemic, when family could not be with her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colony Pointe Assisted Living at 1510 Chapel Hill Rd, Columbia, MO 65203 or Hospice Compassus at 3050 I-70 Dr. SE, Ste. 100, Columbia, MO 65201.
Online condolences may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.