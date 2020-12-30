Helen Patricia Hayes-Hardin, affectionately known as Pat, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at home from lung cancer.
Pat was born Aug. 13, 1965, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Marketta M. Faulkner and Myron Clay Sr. Milton L. Hayes became Pat’s father through adoption.
She graduated from Bishop Ward High School in Kansas City, Kansas, and Stephens College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Pat served in the Navy for three years and worked for University Hospital and Clinics for 12 years. She was recently employed by Gamma Phi Beta, Alpha Delta chapter.
The women of Gamma Phi Beta raised funds for Pat’s daughter, son and granddaughter to show their appreciation and love.
Pat was preceded in death by her fathers, Myron Clay Sr. and Milton L. Hayes; and her husband, Jimmy E. Hardin.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Briana E. Hardin; her son, Myron S. Mills; her granddaughter, Diana S. Cain; her mother, Marketta M. Faulkner; sisters, Karen D. Hayes and Kelly D. Hayes; brother, Charles D. Hayes; and niece, Ouma Amadou.
Pat loved hosting gathering, sports and laughing deeply. She was a loyal person.
The Faulkner, Hayes, Hardin, Mills and Amadou families will miss her.
Arrangements are being planned for summer 2021. A later announcement will provide details.