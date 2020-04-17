Helen Russell, 93, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born the little town of Enough on May 14, 1926, but grew up in Belleview. Her parents, Samuel and Pearl Reed, preceded her in death. Helen was the youngest of eight siblings, who also preceded her in death.
Helen married Carson Russell on Oct. 10, 1943, and lived on the Russell family farm between Belleview and Caledonia. They moved to Clark in 1953. She and Carson bought a farm in Columbia and moved there in February 1960. Carson preceded her in death.
The Russells were blessed with four sons: Wayne (Mary), Mike (Nancy), Denny (Donna) and J.D. (Tamiko). She and Carson also raised Larry Shuck (Mona) and Shirley Shuck Parsons (Ronnie) as their own. They all survive, as do her nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Helen was a dedicated farm wife, an avid gardener, a consummate quilter, a doll collector and a proud and active member of Oakland Christian Church. Her claim to fame in her later years was her willingness to yodel. All anyone had to do was ask and Helen would happily break into the song "I Want To Be A Cowboy’s Sweetheart."
Helping and giving were an important part of Helen’s life throughout her 90-plus years. As a switchboard operator at MU, and later as a directory information operator at GTE, she found that she liked working outside the home, too.
The Russell family will hold a private burial service. A memorial celebration service will take place at a later time.
Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Please visit memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com to leave condolences.