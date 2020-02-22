Helenia Marie Johnson, 88, of Columbia passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her home in Columbia.
She was born in Englewood on April 9, 1931, to Loyd Earl Estes and Annabelle Moreau Estes. Helenia graduated from Hickman High School in the class of 1949. She married Clayton Johnson on Oct. 13, 1951.
Helenia had a career as a surgical aide for 18 years at Columbia Regional Hospital. She was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (Ladies Auxiliary) and Disabled American Veterans. She deeply enjoyed reading and working challenging jigsaw puzzles.
She is survived by her sister, Kay Tennyson of Columbia; nephew Bill (Dale) Tennyson; nieces Tracy Simms and Dana Tennyson; great nieces and nephews Brandon Carter (and Marly), Ashlee Carter (and Dakota), Kayla Carter (and Brandon), Taylor Krohn (and Jeffery), and several more nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Helenia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clayton Johnson, brothers Lonnie and Francis Estes, sister-in-law Sonnie Estes and brother-in-law Billy Tennyson.
Commonly referred to as “Aunt Ree,” she played a central role in her big family. Though she had no children of her own, she become a mother figure and played an important supportive role to all of her nieces and nephews. Helenia was most known for her warmth, kindness, and infectious smile. She will be dearly missed and forever cherished by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Funeral services will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Visitation is at 10 a.m. with the funeral following at 11, and the burial will be held at noon.
It was Helenia’s wish that memorial donations be directed to the American Cancer Society.
