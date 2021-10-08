Henrietta Elizabeth Licklider, 97, of Washington, Mo., passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Homestead at Hickory View in Washington.
She was born Dec. 9, 1923, to Robert and Elizabeth Thieme in St. Louis.
She was united in marriage to Irvin E. Licklider July 5, 1947. The couple and their three children lived in Normandy in north St. Louis County for more than 25 years where Henrietta was active in the PTA and Mother’s Clubs of her children’s schools. She was a Girl Scout leader for both daughters and active in local Republican politics.
The family moved to their farm in Gerald, Mo., in 1970 where she lived for 45 years, before moving to the Homestead in Washington seven years ago.
Henrietta was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Drake and an officer of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She had a green thumb, loved to sew and was an avid reader.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth; husband, Irvin; brother, Earl Thieme; and sisters, Roberta Dittman and Betty Bailey.
She is survived by her son, Gary Licklider and wife Mary of Columbia; daughters, Deborah Baker and husband Ernie of Carrboro, N.C., and Colinda Waters and husband Dan of Gerald; and grandchildren Sam Licklider and Jim Licklider and wife Lauren, Amanda Baker, Carly Noorani and husband Husein; and five great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her nieces Babs Branson and Marsha Scharfenberg.
Her body was cremated and a family memorial will be held next summer. The family suggests that contributions in her name be made to Feeding America.