Henry J. “Hank” Waters III, longtime editor and publisher of the Columbia Daily Tribune, died Aug. 20, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center after a long life of civic engagement, philanthropy and entrepreneurship and a relatively short battle with cancer. He was 90.
A lifelong resident of Boone County, Hank spent a very brief stint in St. Louis — long enough to be born on June 7, 1930 — before returning to mid-Missouri, never to leave again.
He grew up on Park Hill Avenue just west of downtown Columbia and attended the University Laboratory School from kindergarten through high school, graduating in 1947.
He got an early taste of the family newspaper business when he became a Tribune paperboy at age 11. Hank’s experience in high school as a forward on the Cubs basketball team led him, decades later, to recommend the mysterious “U-High zip-around” play as a means to success for the Missouri Tigers.
Curiously, coach Norm Stewart never adopted the play. The two eventually became friends.
Hank attended Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, and MU, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a political science degree in 1951.
By that time, he already had begun his career at the Tribune. He joined the advertising department in 1948 and became advertising manager in 1959.
On May 25, 1966, at age 36, he succeeded his father, H.J. “Jack” Waters Jr., as Tribune publisher and immediately took on the task of writing the daily editorial, which became a must-read fixture of the newspaper for decades.
The editorials were funny, clever, insightful, informative, often irreverent and always thought-provoking. Over the course of 50-plus years, he wrote some 18,000 editorials, a staggering achievement unmatched by few, if any, editorial writers in the country.
He sometimes joked that his editorial output certainly earned him some sort of award for quantity, but not necessarily quality.
Hank presided over decades of growth at the Tribune. A milestone came in 1973 when the Tribune moved its offices from Seventh and Cherry streets into a new 40,000-square-foot newspaper and production building at Fourth and Walnut streets.
Another expansion came in 1986, when Hank made the risky but calculated decision to move production into a new building across the street and start a commercial printing business with hardly a single printing customer.
Later expansions, notably a $16 million building and press expansion completed in 2001 to print the New York Times, enabled the company to grow the business to some 350 commercial customers nationwide.
Hank’s love of intriguing ideas and people led him to a life of entrepreneurship. One such enterprise was McKnight Tire Co., which he built in partnership with Ward McKnight into a thriving automotive business that still is in operation.
Other business ventures included Columbia Antiques and an Italian restaurant on South Ninth Street called Henry J’s.
He started a charter boat business with his friend Charlie Willard, mostly as a way to cover expenses for one of his favorite pastimes. Boating excursions during his lifetime took him all round the eastern United States, California, Cuba and the Caribbean.
For a time, Hank was owner and president of KFRU Radio, which his father had purchased in partnership with Mahlon Aldridge Jr. and Hank owned outright in the 1980s before selling.
His first love was always the newspaper business, and he fought passionately to preserve the Tribune’s integrity and credibility by taking a hands-off approach to newsroom decisions, even when it was detrimental to the business.
“If we aren’t credible to our readers, what do we have for sale? In the final analysis, our credibility is our stock in trade,” he said.
He experimented with chain newspaper ownership in the mid-1970s when he bought the Kingdom Daily News in Fulton, which was embroiled in a bitter rivalry with another paper in town. He resolved the conflict by buying out his competitor and merging the two papers, only to sell the paper in 1989 after realizing chain ownership was not for him.
One positive outcome of the Fulton newspaper experience was his decision to hire a capable advertising manager, Vicki Russell, as publisher. She eventually would become his wife and succeed him as publisher.
By the mid-1990s, he had handed off day-to-day management of the Tribune but continued in an advisory role and as the public face of the paper through his daily editorials, which continued along with his familiar “HJWIII” signoff even after the Tribune transitioned to chain ownership in 2016.
Hank’s multi-faceted life made him an authority on many things, including marriage, which he tried three times. Each was successful in its own way; marriages to Lou (Willis) Brouk and Janie (Waisblum) Byland resulted in six children, nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
All of Hank’s children worked in various roles at the Tribune at one time or another, and four — Jack, Susan, Mary and Andy — held top administrative positions.
With Vicki, whom he married in 1994, Hank found a companion for the rest of his life. The two built a home in southern Boone County along Turkey Creek, where he spent his down time feeding the hummingbirds, photographing squirrels, tending the forest and enjoying the views, often with a bowl of popcorn and a game on TV.
Big Breakfast was a weekend tradition. The dining room table doubled as his favorite spot to read the paper and clip stories to write about later. He liked crossword puzzles and worked them upside-down and left-handed if he wanted a challenge. His daily routine was to write an editorial at home in the morning, then spend weekday afternoons at the office, usually staying late after everyone else had gone.
Last year, he and Vicki donated their 207-acre Turkey Creek homestead to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Part of the property will be used by Columbia Public Schools as a nature school.
It’s impossible to list all of the ways Hank contributed to the local community and beyond. Noteworthy achievements include being founder and former president of Job Center Inc., a low-income community job placement center, and Consumer Credit Counseling Service; co-founder and board member of Reality House Inc., a community-based residential rehabilitation center for adult criminal offenders; and co-founder and first board chair of Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia.
He was past president of Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre and a board member for 55 years; charter member and past president of Regional Economic Development Inc.; board member of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, the State Historical Society of Missouri, the Boone County Community Trust, Stephens College and the Missouri Press Association; and member of the University of Missouri Jefferson Club.
He served on numerous civic boards and task forces, including the city’s Parks and Recreation and Planning and Zoning commissions.
He received the University of Missouri School of Journalism Honor Medal and the University of Missouri-Columbia College of Arts and Science Distinguished Alumni Award. He was named Fellow of the Winston Churchill Memorial. He was inducted into the Boone County Hall of Fame by the Boone County Historical Society and into the Missouri Press Hall of Fame.
A daughter, Janet Lou Waters, and his parents, Harriet Elizabeth (Jacquin) and H.J. Waters Jr., preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki; his children Jack Waters (Debbie) of California, Susan Waters of New York, Mary Waters of Columbia, Andy Waters (Suzette) of Columbia and Elizabeth Reifert (Tom) of Georgia; and grandchildren, Sarah Reynolds (Brad) of California, Lisa Miller (Luke) of Iowa, Laurel Griffin (Shane) of Kansas City, Daniel Vollrath (Jennifer) of Columbia, Nicholas Mann of New York, Anna and Nate Waters, both of Columbia, and Quin and Watson Reifert, both of Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to one of the many organizations Hank supported during his lifetime, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia, Stephens College, Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, the State Historical Society of Missouri, the Boone County History & Culture Center’s Henry J. “Hank” Waters III Digital Imaging Lab, the Columbia Public Schools Nature School or the Henry J. Waters III MU Libraries funds.
During ordinary times, a public gathering of some sort would have been planned for friends, family and others to celebrate Hank’s life. The coronavirus pandemic has made these anything but ordinary times.
Instead, well-wishers are invited to pay their respects during a small procession through downtown Columbia the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The procession will begin at 4 p.m. at the Tribune office building at 313 E. Ash St., proceed south on Fourth Street past the Tribune Publishing building, then east on Walnut Street to the Boone County Courthouse, then south on Eighth Street past the Missouri Press Association to MU, then around the circle drive at Francis Quadrangle and west on Elm Street to the State Historical Society of Missouri, then north on Sixth Street to Columbia City Hall, then south on Broadway to Columbia Cemetery, where the family will hold a private graveside service.
If you plan to attend, please wear a mask and maintain social distance in honor of Hank’s love for the community and the safety of everyone in it.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.