Hollen Owen “Ronnie” Ronimous, 95, of Columbia formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Ashland Villa in Ashland.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. , with a funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ronnie was born Aug. 3, 1925, in Harrisburg, the son of Charles C. and Nina Brooksie Forbis Rominous. He married Ina Sue Sapp on Sept. 6, 1950, in Rawlins, Wyoming.
He served with the Army in World War II while stationed in the Philippines. While in Wyoming, he worked for the railroad. The couple later moved to St. Joseph, where they resided for 55 years, and he worked as an over the road truck driver. They moved to Columbia to be closer to family.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ina Sue; siblings Ann Foley of Harrisburg, Marvin Ronimous of Texas and Carolyn Hann of Hawaii; and by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sara McMahan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Boone County History & Culture Center, 3801 Ponderosa St..
