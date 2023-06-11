Howard Thomas Rybolt of Ashland, passed away June 7, 2023 at Lenoir Woods in Columbia, he was 75 years old. Tom was born October 19, 1947 in Hartsburg, MO, the son of Floyd and Cleo Faye Nichols, Rybolt. Tom married Cherrel Ivins on September 28, 1968 in Hartsburg MO. and she survives. He served in the US Marine Corp, was a member of the New Liberty Church and DAV Disabled American Veterans. He worked as a real estate appraiser for US Fish and Wildlife Service.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00am at New Liberty Cemetery on June 10th, 2023. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00am at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.