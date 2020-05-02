Ichiro Matsuda, 89, also known as the “1931 Model, Made in Japan, Still Runs” fellow at the ARC, passed away peacefully April 29.
He was born in Kagoshima, Japan, the oldest son of Hiroshi and Toshi Okazumi Matsuda. He had four siblings, two of whom survived WWII: Akemi Shioi and Mizuho Matsuda. He left school in seventh grade to support his family, working first as a laborer and eventually as a translator for the U.S. Occupation Forces. He returned to school and was in the first graduating class of LaSalle High School in Japan. He was grateful to many kind Americans who gave him work, helped feed his family and secured a scholarship for him to come to this country to study.
He graduated with a degree in chemistry from Erskine College and then from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary with a divinity degree. He later earned degrees in theology, in math, and in optometry. His first career was working for the Board of Missions of the Presbyterian Church with coal mining families in West Virginia and later in inner city churches and community centers in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, and at Greeley Presbyterian Church in St. Louis. He served as pastor at Bethesda Mennonite Church and then became a high school math and science teacher in St. Louis. He taught at several colleges part time and ended his 35-year teaching career at age 75 teaching Japanese at Rock Bridge High School.
After age 65, he also volunteered as an optometrist in eye clinics and missions in Mexico and Kenya and served as a supply pastor in Presbyterian churches in central Missouri. Becoming a citizen of the United States was a very significant event in his life. He also believed it was important to serve all humanity and promoted pacifism whenever he could.
He married Sandy Feitshans in 1978, and they have been living in Columbia since 1993. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemarie Kuschmierz Matsuda. He felt fortunate to have a loving family of three children: Seiichi Paul Tillich Matsuda (Bonnie Bartel) of Houston, Maria Teruko Matsuda of Waterloo, Canada, and Christine Elisa Matsuda (Paul Bast) of Miami, Florida.
He was grateful to know and enjoy his grandchildren as they grew into adults: Natasha Kayo Vazquez Lee, Antonio Hiroshi Vazquez, Kierstin Akemi Bast Matsuda, Ella Bartel Matsuda, Madison Kayo Bast Matsuda, Callia Rumiko Matsuda Bast and Anya Kumiko Matsuda Sheltra. He delighted in three great grandchildren: Eliana Ha-Yeon Lee, Connor Hyung-Seo Lee and Catherine Hiroko Vazquez.
His life was enriched by his relationships in Columbia with the Columbia Friends Meeting, Trinity Presbyterian Church, the ARC, and near the end of life, with The Adult Day Connection, The Bluffs Care Center and Compassus Hospice.
He felt he was a lucky man who enjoyed a long, happy and fulfilling life. He sought to live Micah 6:8 “What does the Lord require of you but to act justly, and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” We will remember him for his tenacity, resilience and love of family, life and learning. A virtual memorial meeting will be held in late May under the care of Columbia Friends Meeting. Memorial donations in his honor may be made to Columbia Friends Meeting.
