Idah Iona Steinkuhler, 106, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away at her home Thursday, August 27, 2020. Idah was born October 10, 1913 in Warrensburg, Missouri, the daughter of the late Frank and Lottie Haller. She was united in marriage to Paul Steinkuhler on October 12, 1946.
Idah was the president of the Pettis County Republican Women’s Club as well as the president of the American Legion Auxiliary. In addition, Idah was very active at her church, La Monte Christian Church, as well as the La Monte school system. She received her teacher's certificate from Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg, Missouri and took pride in being influential in business and community events in La Monte. Idah also enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, fishing and activities with her family.
Idah is survived by her daughter, Paulena Broyles of Columbia, Missouri; her grandchildren, Paula (David) DeBates of Columbia, Duane Frerking (Nikki) of Versailles, Missouri and her six great-grandchildren, Jessica Simpson, Brooke Simpson, Akrista Greer, Taylor Frerking, Duanna Frerking and Raven DeBates.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lottie Haller, and her husband, Paul.
A graveside services is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at the La Monte Cemetery in La Monte, Missouri.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com