Inez cared for and loved the people of Bellevue. She started her public service by serving on the Bellevue City Council for 10 years beginning in 1972. In 1986 she became the first female elected to serve as the Mayor of Bellevue and maintained that office until 1998. Additionally, she served as a Sarpy County Commissioner for eight years after leaving the Mayor’s office.
In recognition of her service, Former Mayor Rita Sanders, the City of Bellevue and the Bellevue Community Foundation dedicated the Inez Boyd Fountain
in her honor in 2017. The Fountain is near the lake at American Heroes Park in Bellevue.
Preceded in death by husband James E. Boyd, DVM; and parents Arthur and Lois Scott.
Survived by children Kristen Boyd – Sullivan and husband Neil, Curtis Boyd and wife Louisa, and Victoria Boyd-Kenney and husband Bradford; grandchildren Zachary Coakley-Hellman and wife Sammie, Caroline Hellman, Nathaniel Boyd and Samuel Boyd; sisters Waneta Jones and Virginia Poindexter and husband Jimmy; and many nieces & nephews.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Private Funeral Service: Saturday, September 4 at noon.
To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Boyd obituary.
Interment: Bellevue Cemetery
Memorials: Bellevue Community Foundation /
http://www.bellevuecommunityfoundation.org or a charity of your choice.