The red carpet was rolled out as baby No. 12 was gifted to Mr. and Mrs. Harris on Jan. 18, 1960. Ingemar D. Harris was named after the great Swedish boxer, Ingemar Johannsson.
As a child and teen, he enjoyed playing many sports and teaching his little sister baseball, football and basketball. He had some amazing skills, practicing hours for nothing-but-net points from downtown or reverse layups, which made it difficult to be the Tracy Jackson to his Kelly Tripuka.
He enjoyed shooting, cryogenics and many chemistry experiments. He had immense talent as an impersonator and could explicate exact actual police sirens and the "adorable" cry of Snoopy, two of everyone's favorites.
His childhood idol was Paul Lynde. He regretted never attending a live concert because it was the only thing he was ever forbidden to do. Go figure.
He was very kind, caring and generous. He enjoyed numbers, and a number was designated for everything, including life's pathway.
He loved a great open-fired ribeye, delectable cheeses with a cigar box flavor — sweet and smoky from the Bak it's exposed to — and wine.
His greatest passion was research (and research included friendly stalking from afar, only to keep up with everyone), mostly his family tree — which he loved to research. Even when misleading and deceptive information came to pass, he continued with energized drive and determination.
Ingemar attended Northwestern High School in Springfield, Ohio; received his bachelor's from Muskingum University in Ohio; and obtained his master's at Florida State University.
The red carpet was rolled in Jan. 24, 2020. He was preceded in check-out time by many. He abandoned two uncles; seven sisters; one brother; an extended family of in-laws by marriage; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and -nephews; a wide range of first, second and third cousins; one very special USPS carrier in Columbia; and some very close neighbors, acquaintances and friends in Columbia. Shoutout to those lastly aforementioned in Columbia, who made a memorial outside his home. The family, happily surprised, thank you for such kindness. You rock!!!!
In lieu of services, family will celebrate and memorialize Ingemar through "The Trees Remember." At least 20 trees will be planted in Chippewa National Forest in Minnesota. The family invites all who peruse this notice to add to the groves of any national forest in need, including Australia.
As you look for a chance to contribute to celebrate this life, cut way too short, remember to be kind. If you see that homeless person, don't throw change at them — they aren't a wishing well, and change doesn't purchase crap; it's 2020. Hand them paper money, and if it's raining, hand them your umbrella and paper money.
Be kind to the earth. It's only ours to borrow and leave for the next generation. Recycle, upcycle. Stop wasting. Volunteer. Give back. Adopt a buddy, foster. Looking for a great pet, reptiles are cold in Florida and falling out of trees. Climate change. They make great pets and look like they should be in a movie called "Honey, I Shrunk the Dinosaurs." Don't forget you don't have to like your family or make amends, but do stay in touch.
Sixty cheers to Ingemar! Thanks for the memories.