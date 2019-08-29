Irene Marie Ethington, 82, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at her home in Columbia.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia.
Irene was born on May 13, 1937, in Tyrone, Missouri, the daughter of Alexander Paul and Lillian Edith (Smith) Stacey who preceded her in death. She was married on Oct. 3, 1959, in Columbia to Russell Ethington who preceded her in death in 1997. Irene retired from Boone Hospital Center working in the Linen Services. She was an avid gardener, card shark and lover of all games. Irene was known as Nanny and loved as Mean Ole Granny.
Survivors include: two daughters, Nina Sapp (Kent) of Columbia, and Donna Bastian (Robert) of Boonville; one sister, Louis McJunkin of Greenville, South Carolina; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Alexander Stacey Jr and David Stacey and three sisters, Nina Franklin, Jackie Stacey and Minnie Halsey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, Missouri, 65202.
