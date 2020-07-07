Jack Lee Cook, 71, of New Franklin, Missouri, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Jack was born in St. Louis on July 26, 1948, a son of James Madison and Mary Hertz Cook. He married Nancy Leathers on May 15, 1970, at Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville, Missouri. Nancy preceded him in death on Feb. 22, 2019.
Jack had been employed by Fuqua Homes in Boonville for 25 years. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his great-grandchildren. He also served in the Army before receiving a medical discharge.
Survivors include his children, Paul (Betty) Cook of Prairie Home, Missouri,Stephanie Cook of Boonville, Darrell Heath Cook of New Franklin and James (Lori) Cook of Houston, Texas; a sister, Marcia Nichols; his grandchildren, Sophie Cook, Nathan Covington, Brigette Hampton, Becca Cook, Ryan Nowlin, Breanna Baker, Alyssa Murry, Brysen Thompson, Allie Cook, Amanda Cook and Mackenzie Cook; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, Jack was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Peggy Sweezer and Nancy Stuck; and granddaughter Lily Covington on June 20, 2020.
Private family graveside services will be held at Red Top Christian Church Cemetery in Hallsville.
Arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin. Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.