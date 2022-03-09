Jack E. Oliver, 97, of Columbia, MO passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022. Funeral Services will be at 2:30pm, Friday, March 11 at Memorial Funeral Home 1217 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 before the service.
Jack was born June 15, 1924 in Columbia to Jacob Frank and Mary Frances Allton Oliver. He was a 1942 graduate of Hickman High School. Shortly after high school he joined the military and served overseas with the US Army. He earned 3 Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart, a Combat infantry medal, and several other medals and ribbons. He landed on Utah Beach, and was in service on D-Day. On July 30, 1950, he married Dorothy June in Columbia, MO and she preceded him in death in 1985. He worked for many years as a painter, was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, and for 50 years he never missed a Mizzou home Football game.
He survived by his daughters, Jan (Greg) Swartz of Winston Salem, NC and Jackie (Morris) Magoon of Lee’s Summit, MO; grandchildren, Jenny (Ben) Weston of Summerfield, NC, Jamie (Shawn) Peterson of Burlington, NC, and Jason Magoon of Lee’s Summit, MO; five great-grandchildren, Andy, Aimee, Shane, Joey, and Jack; several nieces and nephews and a loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; brothers, Edward, Harold, Owen, Frank, Jr., and Dick; and a sister, Mary Kuhlman.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central Missouri Honor Flight 625 Cherry St, Columbia, MO 65201
