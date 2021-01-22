Jack Keith Brotemarkle 91, of Columbia, Mo. was born May 10, 1929 in Atlanta, Mo. to Ora and Lillie (Pearcey) Brotemarkle. He grew up on a small farm near Atlanta, Mo.
He graduated from the University of Missouri – Columbia in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture followed by a Master of Science degree, emphasis in soils. He remained a life-long learner of many topics and interests.
He married the love of his life, MaryAnn Powell June 20, 1953. He worked as a County Extension Agent in Nebraska and Missouri. In 1967, was hired by MFA Oil in the Ag Chem Division as an Agriculture Chemical Salesman. In 1985 Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas hired him to study soils. He retired with MaryAnn to Columbia in 1993.
He was a long-time member of Missouri United Methodist Church. He had been a member of the Optimist and Kiwanis clubs. In his later years he volunteered, maintaining the landscaping at the Columbia Senior Center.
He loved his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed the company of his and his wife’s extended families. Together they found creative ways to lend a hand to family.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ora (1967), Lillie (1960); his wife MaryAnn (Powell) Brotemarkle (1998), a brother, Henry Brotemarkle (1993); a sister, Jean Hegdahl (2012), and a sister, Sarah Brotemarkle (1928).
Jack is survived by his children: Jeffrey Brotemarkle (Jane Brotemarkle) of Columbia, Mo.; Jill Lewis (Bill Lewis) of Westminster, Co.; Susan Forrester (Mike Hellenbrand) of Middleton, Wisc.; Mark Brotemarkle (Tiffany Bowman-Brotemarkle) of Columbia, Mo.; Thanh Lam (Christine Lam) of Worcester, Mass.; grandchildren: Lennox Forrester; Skye Lewis; Gwen Lewis; Paige Lewis; and Mabry Brotemarkle.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this year.
“Thanks for the buggy ride.”
Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbia Senior Center, 1121 Business Loop 70 E, Columbia, MO 65201.
