Jack Lee Scruggs, 82, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at his home. He was born on October 15, 1938 in Jefferson City, Missouri the son of Silas and Josephine (Shaw) Scruggs. Jack served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War as a 1st Class Boaters Mate with Company 228. He married Mildred Duvall in Jefferson City on Christmas Day in 1958 and was married 60 years, until her passing in 2018. Jack was a truck driver for Central Bridge for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool, reading, and spending time with Mildred before her passing.He is survived by sons: Curtis (Robin) Scruggs of Columbia, Douglas Scruggs of Pilot Grove; daughters: Roxanne (Brian) Lockwood of Centralia, Debra Scruggs of Alton; sister: Jan Harvey; 6 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister. Services will be held privately for family. Memorials in his honor may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at parkermillard.com.
Jack Lee Scruggs, Oct. 15, 1938 — Jan. 29, 2021
- submitted by family
