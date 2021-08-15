Jack Palmer (1945-2021) 76 years old, went suddenly at his home on August 7, 2021. He is at home now with the Lord that he served faithfully. Jack was born February 21, 1945 to Audrey Palmer and Jack Palmer in Columbia, Mo. Jack was a good-hearted man, and faithful to God, who he loved to talk about. One of his friends described Jack as one of the Lord’s favorites. He was a great storyteller and never met a stranger. Jack was also a Gideon.
Jack worked at Benton Homes for 25 years. He is a former Cosmopolitan Club member, a real estate broker, member of Missouri Association of Realtors, owner of Palmer and Associates, and 443- Stop property management company.
Jack is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Palmer; mother, Audrey; and father, Jack.
Jack is survived by wife, Nancy Rebecca Palmer; son, Troy Palmer; Patti Palmer (mother of Troy); daughters, Tiffany Matney and Jennifer Gray; grandsons, Christopher Palmer, Jacob Palmer, Justus Palmer, and Matthew Gray; granddaughter, Sydney Palmer; as well as Rylie and Dreamer, his beloved golden retrievers.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Second Chance 24687 MO- 179 Boonville, Mo. 65233 (Animal Shelter).
