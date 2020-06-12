Jackie Ileen Reed, 45, passed away unexpectedly in her home Friday, June 5, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Memorial Park Cemetery. In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the Boone County Health Director we ask anyone attending to keep social distancing (6 feet apart), cough into your sleeve, and wash and sanitize your hands often. We would also strongly encourage all guests to wear a face mask.
Jackie was born in Columbia on June 20, 1974, the daughter of Allen Reed and Ruth (Mikel) Evans. She attended Columbia Public Schools.
She was an honest worker, a loving mother and caring grandmother. She loved her time spent with her family. She enjoyed having good times with her friends, sharing many laughs. She could be headstrong, and she would proudly admit it.
Survivors include her parents, Allen and Ruth; her children, Jacob Allen Cooper, Samantha Nicole Cooper, Elizabeth Rose Placenta and Scottie LeRoy Reed; her siblings Josh Evans, Ben Northrop and Devin Reed; her grandchildren, Jayden Cooper and Jacobi Cooper; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Shana Nicole Evans.
