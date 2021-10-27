Jacob Franklin Stine, 87 of Columbia died October 21, 2021. He was born March 27, 1934 in Blackwater, MO to Nelson Howard and Nettie Stine. A military funeral service and burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery 1479 County Rd 1675, Jacksonville, MO 65260.
He graduated from Boonville High School in 1952 and then joined the United States Marine Corp, receiving an honorable discharge. He then began work in Boonville in 1956. After moving to Columbia, he operated a service station; then he formed Missouri Security Services and later became a deputy sheriff for Boone County as a jailer and a cook. He liked cooking so he took the challenge to move to Osage Beach and opened up his own restaurant “Papa Jake’s”. After eight years he moved back to Columbia where he retired and worked part time as a cook at Mosers.
On April 24, 1977 he married Fay Sweet in Columbia, MO and she survives. Also surviving are his stepsons Perry W. Sweet (Rhonda) of Auxvasse and James A. Sweet (Catherine) of Columbia, MO; his children Janet Moser (Mike) of Brazoria, TX, Franklin Stine of Joplin, MO and Sarah Garland (John) of Kansas City, MO; his grandchildren and great grandchildren; other relations and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his ex-wife Legay Stine; his brother Nelson Howard Stine, Jr.; his sister Pattie Louise Linneman; his sister Mary Watts; and his daughter Peggy Stine.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Boone Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.