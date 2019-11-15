It is with a depth of sadness such that we have never experienced that we announce the passing of our baby girl, Jada Danielle Taylor.
Jada, 22, the daughter of Shari Lynne Elbert Taylor of Columbia, Missouri, and the late John Arthur Taylor III of Arkansas, was born May 17, 1997. She passed away suddenly at home Nov. 11, 2019, the same date that her beloved “Paw Paw,” Chester Eugene Elbert, left us 25 years ago. She was also preceded in death by her father, John, and grandfather, John Arthur Taylor Jr.
In addition to her mother, Shari, with whom she shared a close bond, Jada is survived by three brothers, Lamonte Baker II, John Arthur "JT" Taylor IV and Myles Jonathan Taylor, all of Columbia.
Jada was a sensitive young woman who had just begun to come into her own. Having graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in 2015, Jada was preparing to enter a career in cosmetology. She had a talent for creating dramatic looks with makeup.
Jada could really sing — loud! Fake microphone in hand, she was a born entertainer who, even at five years old, often entered the room with a bright smiling, “Ta-da!”
The older Jada was thoughtful and insightful. And yet, she was all things pink, purple and glitter, and she chose the unicorn as a personal symbol of her own free spirit.
She was laugh-out-loud funny — a great storyteller and the highlight of family messenger videos. Her laughter still rings clear for those of us who will always love and remember her.
Jada was fiercely loyal to family and counted every friend or kindness as precious.
We are all crushed under the weight of this loss, and we ache to hold her one last time. But we are comforted that she’s in the arms of the Lord and being welcomed by family.
Jada, “Hazel Pink,” we love you, and we miss you with every breath. In your 22 years on this earth, you impacted so many people in ways you may not have realized — until now — for on heaven’s side, there is blessed clarity.
We’re sure that even among the angels you are unique, one of a kind, fitting right in at the very place where the pink unicorns run free.
In addition to her mother and three brothers, Jada is survived by grandmothers Shirley Mae Elbert of Jefferson City, Missouri, and Catherine Taylor of Texas; aunts Lori Elbert Willis (Mick) of St. Louis, Missouri, and Johmanda Taylor of Little Rock, Arkansas; and uncles Jeffrey Eugene Elbert of Jefferson City, Missouri, and James Taylor and Tyrone Taylor of Texas. She leaves behind cousins Ryan Willis, Taryn Voelker (Austin), Paige Willis, Ian Eugene Elbert, James Webster Taylor, Jameson Taylor and Jalayia Taylor.
Shari and the Taylor family wish to thank friends, family and community for their outpouring of love and support.
For those who have lost a child, you know the pain is all consuming and unbearable. For those who have not, we pray that you are spared and will always remain aware of your blessings. In each case, God is always with us and he is “infinite in his mercy.”
Memorial Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Parker-Millard Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, Missouri 65203, 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.