Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 57F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.