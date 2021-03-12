James Allen Tunink, 72, of Columbia, MO, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He was born August 1, 1948 to John and Ella Tunink in Crofton, NE.
James was a graduate of St. Francis High School in Randolph, NE. He was united in marriage to Kathleen Anne Johnston on December 27, 1969 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, NE.
After spending six years in the Navy, James moved to Missouri with his family and attended the University of Missouri, where he graduated with a Master’s Degree in Nuclear Engineering. He worked at both the Callaway Nuclear Reactor and the University of Missouri Research Reactor.
James enjoyed being in OSHER at Mizzou and spending time volunteering at The Interfaith Garden.
James leaves behind his beloved wife Kathleen, sons Michael James Tunink (Karin), Mark Allen Tunink (Amanda), William John Tunink (Christina), Carl Ryan Tunink (Nicole); daughter Michelle Renee Tunink Sears; sisters Patricia Kenkel (Eugene), Diane Ciecior (Martin), Eileen Woods (Randy), and Pam McClain (Dan); twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
James was preceded in death by his parents John and Ella Tunink, brothers Robert G. Tunink, David Tunink, Joseph Tunink and a sister Mary Tunink.
Friends will be received from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the St. Thomas More Newman Center, Columbia, Missouri. Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. Those wishing to join virtually may do so by visiting the parish website at comonewman.org and clicking the livestream mass link.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Thomas More Newman Center in care of the Interfaith Garden or the Safety Initiative Project.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at parkermillard.com.