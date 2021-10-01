James Armin Jensen, of Columbia, MO, died September 26, 2021 at the age of 93. Born in Milwaukee, Jim spent his next 26 years in Chicago. After serving in the U.S. Navy at the end of WWII, he earned a journalism degree (thanks to the GI Bill) from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. His brother Paul introduced him to a beautiful young receptionist at Dallas Jones advertising agency. She very quickly became the love of Jim’s life. He married Shirley Keller on September 18th, 1954 at a lovely church on the University of Chicago campus. Their union thrived for nearly 65 years until Shirley’s death in 2019.
After an early career in agriculture journalism, Jim answered President Kennedy’s call to serve and joined the U.S. State Department as a foreign service officer with the United States Information Agency. He and Shirley then set off on a grand and rewarding career attached to American embassies in eight different countries. After an initial post in the Sudan, they lived in South Africa, Lesotho, Mali, Sierra Leone, Japan, Australia and, finally, England. In 1963, their daughter Lisa was born (at an airbase in Ethiopia) and the little family adapted to constant moves and culture shifts, with gratitude for the opportunity.
After retirement in 1989, Jim did free-lance writing and editing projects in the D.C. area until the couple moved to Cary, NC. Jim and Shirley shared a passion for politics and public policy, and Jim helped create the Common Sense Foundation in 1993, serving as the editor of its Journal of Common Sense until its demise four years later. In 2006, Jim and Shirley moved to the Twin Lakes retirement community in Burlington NC, where they both continued a variety of volunteer activities and Jim discovered a new talent for poetry. He contributed regular opinion letters to local newspapers, advocating for (liberal) causes with grace and insight.
They had always planned on Jim “dying first” (he was 7 years older), so Shirley’s untimely death was a devastating loss, from which he would never truly recover. After her death, Jim moved to Columbia, Missouri to be closer to his daughter, daughter-in-law Laura, and grandson Sam (James Samuel), all of whom survive. Though life was never as sweet for him without Shirley by his side, he managed to have a few more adventures before his death. Although a lifelong Cubs fan, he managed to survive in Missouri and develop a love for the Kansas City Chiefs and Missouri Tigers. He became acquainted with energetic young graduate students from Laura’s lab, enjoyed his grandson’s marching band performances and the companionship of the staff at Tiger Place, especially Ariel. Jim lived a long, interesting and unusual life and he will be missed keenly.
[If moved to honor Jim’s life, the family recommends donating to Emily’s List, one of Shirley’s most beloved causes.]