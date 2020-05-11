James Ballenger, 83, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home of 55 years in Harrisburg, Missouri, with his loving family.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery. The services will also be livestreamed on Memorial Funeral Home’s Facebook Page.
James was born June 2, 1936, to Roy and Mabel (McKenzie) Ballenger. On March 16, 1958, James married the love of his life, Mary Lou Grant. They were married for 62 beautiful years.
There were many things James enjoyed in life: pheasant hunting, the Boone County Fair, fishing, cooking, gardening and the Sunrise Optimist club but most of all his family and friends. We’re certain we have never know a sweeter soul of a man than Pawpaw. Oh, how grateful we are to have been on the receiving end of his genuine Christ-like love and joy. He had the most incredible way of making you feel so valuable, cared about and really seen. He was truly a real-life hero in the most meaningful ways.
He is survived by: his wife, Mary Lou; daughter, Cheryl (Bruce) Perkins of Isabella, Missouri; three sisters, Joan (Bob) Wilson of Columbia, Janice (Harrell) Critchfield of Columbia and Betty Grossi of Mariemont, Ohio; two grandchildren, Meredith (Jeremy) Craig of Ashland and Weston (Tera) Perkins of Florida; and three great-great-grandchildren, Jacoby Craig, Waylon and Quin Perkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlandville Methodist Church or Sunrise Optimist Club in care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.