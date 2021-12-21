James “Jim” Sydney Burks, 83, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the University Hospital and Clinics. He was born December 8, 1938 in Columbia, MO.
Friends will be received from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Nilson-Millard Funeral Home with Ross Mutrix officiating. Burial with full Military Honors to follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Harrisburg, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center, 5611 E. St Charles Road, Columbia, MO 65202 (573) 474-8443.