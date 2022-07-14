James Donald Frahm, 86, formerly of Harrisburg, Missouri, passed away July 11, 2022 in Marshalltown, Iowa, at the Iowa Veterans Home. He was born in Cushing, Iowa, on July 23, 1935, to the late Claus and Anna (Clausen) Frahm.
A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia, Missouri, with full military honors on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11:00 am.
Jim will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Sally (Harkness) Frahm, who preceded him in death on December 15, 1997.
Share memories and condolences at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.