James E. Porter Jr., 93, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend was called home by his Heavenly Father on March 8, 2023.
He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife Georgia of 72 years and a cherished role model for his daughters and many in the community.
James was born October 2, 1929, in Columbia, Missouri, the son of James and Eugenia (Drew) Porter. James’ mother died when he was young and was raised by his father and loving stepmother Mary (Norman) Porter.
James, fondly known as Jim, had a passion for fishing, riding his motorcycle, and collecting Lionel trains. He loved working with his hands whether it was fixing something that wasn’t broken or working on old cars. Service was a big part of his life. He was an Elder at 5th Street Christian Church, a lifetime member of the Masonic Rising Sun Lodge, and a member of the Big Brother program. He was a father to the fatherless in the community and never met a stranger.
Jim was a Veteran of the United States Army, where he served in the Korean War alongside his twin brother Clarence receiving an honorable discharge. Jim worked as a Maintenance Foreman for the Columbia Housing Authority and retired after over 32 years of service.
Jim is Survived by his beloved wife Georgia Porter, daughters Janice Porter-Posey (John), Boston, Massachusetts, Deborah Greene Turner (Gary), Columbia, Missouri, Cynthia Thompson (Eric), Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Kimberley Slater (Aaron Jr), Reisterstown, Maryland, Lisa Porter-Jones (Kenneth), Carmel, Indiana, 9 Grandchildren, 4 Great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Clarence and Carl, sister Lula, and grandson Miles Jones.
Services will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W Broadway, Columbia, Mo 65203. Visitation 10:30am — 11:30am, Masonic Last Rites Service 11:30am, Funeral Service 12 Noon, Interment to follow, Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia, MO.
In Lieu of Flowers, the family request donations to either the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Nora Stewart Early Learning Center in Columbia, MO.
