James Nelson Gleed, 85, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Boone Hospital Center. He was born March 7, 1934, in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of the late Arthur James and Alma Ellen Nelson Gleed. On June 12, 1957, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Gates. She survives at the home.
James attended Hartford High School in Hartford, Connecticut, and was a 1956 graduate from the University of Alabama. He served in the United States Army starting in January 1957 at Fort Dix and then in the Army Reserve for more than 7 years.
James enjoyed golfing and was a member of the A.S.Q.C.
Along with his wife Dorothy he is survived by three children: Paul Gleed (Lisa) of Kona, Hawaii, Sandra Rosenhauer (Eric) of Columbia MO and Russell Gleed (Ida) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; grandchildren: Dylan Gleed, Makena Gleed, Nikki Brown (Zach), Kay Rosenhauer, Sarah Vissers (Sam), Samantha Gleed, Brian Gleed; great grandchildren: Kingston and Caroline Rose Brown; one sister-in-law: Clara Olsen of Selma, AL
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Parker-Millard Funeral Service with a funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Columbia Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.