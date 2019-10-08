James D. Hickem, 23, of Columbia passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. He was born March 10, 1996, in Columbia.
Family and friends will be received from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Second Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. at the church. The burial will be private for the family.
He will be missed by his parents and many family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.