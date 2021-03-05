James Leland “Jim” Eckerle, “Schibi”, 83, of New Franklin passed away Sunday morning February 28, 2021 at Ashley Manor Care Center in Boonville. He was born August 26, 1937, in Pilot Grove, Missouri, the son of the late Alfred “Hap” and Marie (Schibi) Eckerle.
Visitation for Jim will be at Howard Funeral Home Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Friday, March 5, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Father Bill Peckmen officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pilot Grove. The family would respectfully ask everyone to please wear a mask.
Jim had a remarkably busy and active life and was always interested in civic activities. He was a devoted member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, an active member of the Knights of Columbus and a long-time contributor to the New Franklin Lion’s Club. He was president of the New Franklin Senior Housing Development for several years. In 2013 he was voted New Franklin Citizen of the Year to honor a lifetime of civic devotion, to which he said he was very honored.
He enjoyed gardening, taking care of his beautiful lawn (receiving the Yard of the Month award), always improving his immaculate home, woodworking, motorcycling and spending cherished time with his friends and family. Jim would go to the YMCA to work out but spent most of the time visiting with his friends. Jim also loved sports, Chiefs, Mizzou Tigers, anything basketball and football.
Jim was happily married to his one and only sweetheart, Betty Lou Eckerle, who passed away in 1994. He never remarried.
He was in the grocery business for most of his adult life. He started in 1970 at Temple Stephens grocery store in Boonville. In 1978 he became the proud owner of his own grocery store, Jim’s IGA in New Franklin. After 12 years of serving that community, Jim sold his beloved store and continued working in the grocery business. He then worked for Prengers IGA, Wetterau Foods and retired from Kraft after 37 years in the grocery industry.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Don, Lee, and David Eckerle. He is survived by his son Michael James (Denise) Eckerle of Mt. Juliet, TN, daughter Kimberly Maria (John) James, brothers Kenny Eckerle of Gurney, IL, and Jerry (Jennie) Eckerle of Coco Beach, FL, nieces Terri Lynn Eckerle and Mendy Diel, nephews Donnie Eckerle and Mitch Eckerle and grand animals Josie, Gus, and CoCo.
The family of Jim Eckerle express their sincere appreciation to relatives, friends, and neighbors for the many comforting messages of sympathy, prayers, floral tributes, food, and all the other acts of kindness and concern extended during the loss of their loved one. A special thank you to the Dialysis Center in Boonville, the Veterans Administration ER facility, the VA in-home care RN nurse Paula, Ashley Manor and Hometown Homecare in Fayette.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Veterans Hospital Emergency Department or Dialysis Clinic (DCI) in Boonville. Online condolences may be left at: howardfh.com.