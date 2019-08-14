James Leo Boyce Jr., 48, of Macon passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at University Hospital. He was born in Brattleboro, Vermont, on June 7, 1971, to Sally Ann LaRow.
He attended high school in Columbia. He was a handyman and worked for a fencing company and in general construction.
James was a fun-loving family man who would do anything for anyone. He made up nicknames for everyone.
He enjoyed working in the yard, working outside and building things. He loved cruising the loop.
His favorite things were picking on grandkids, watching sci-fi, “M.A.S.H.” and old retro movies and arrowhead hunting.
He will be remembered by his wife, Linda of Macon; dad, Marvin Patnoe of Vermont; father-in-law, Chuck Williams (Mary) of Sturgeon; daughters, Samantha Boyce of Branson and Jamie Ronau (Chris) of Macon; sons, Cody Boyce (Krysta) of Columbia, Kyle Boyce (Lakota) of Macon and Jake Williams (Kala) of Macon; sister, Tosha Akers; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby Williams of Mexico, Missouri, Angie and Chris Rackley of Centralia and Charlie Williams of Sturgeon; grandchildren, Hannah, Katlyn, Brooklynn, Lizzie, Hailee, Khloie, Danielle, Destiny, Lily, Kolton, Elijah, Kamron and Ember; and many other siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and adopted family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sally Bjorklund; stepfather, Doug Coombs; mother-in-law, Linda Knernschield; and stepmother-in-law, Linda Williams.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO, 65203; (573) 449-4153. {span}Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.{/span}