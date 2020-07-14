James Marchand, 74, of Columbia died on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
James was born on May 26, 1946, in Arden Hills, Minnesota, the son of Jack and Jean Martinson Marchand. On March 15, 1968, he married Margaret Bergstrom in Cokato, Minnesota, and she survives.
He worked as an insurance underwriter for many insurance companies, including Minister’s Life of Minnesota. After retirement, he wrote computer programs for various companies. He enjoyed spending time as a ham radio operator and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. Most of all, he treasured spending time with his grandchildren.
James is also survived by his children, Noelle Gilzow (Paul) of Columbia; Andy Marchand of Johnson, of Vermont; Adam Marchand (Ellen) of New Haven, Connecticut; brother, John Marchand of Salmon, Idaho; and five grandchildren, Sasha, Jack, Annika, Ty and Henry.
