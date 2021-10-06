Jim Rentfro of Vandalia died Thursday, September 22, 2021, at TCCC in Vandalia, Missouri.
A memorial service for both Jim and Velma will be held November 6, 2021.
He was born October 6, 1944. He married Velma Hill on Dec. 4, 1964, in Vandalia.
Survivors include three sons, Darien Rentfro and family of Highland Springs, TX, Brent Rentfro and family of St. Charles, MO, and Keith Rentfro and family of Cheshire, CT; a daughter, Kerri Wyatt and family of Columbia, MO; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors.
Memorials can be made to the Pike County Hospice.